Ex-TN Chief Minister Karunanidhi's bust unveiled at Taramani

CHENNAI: A bust of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi was unveiled by state Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at Taramani here on Monday.

Udhayanidhi also unveiled the entrance arch of the Tamilarasu office and press functioning under the state Information and Public Relations Department at Taramani. The entrance arch was established at a cost of Rs 25 lakh to commemorate the birth centenary of Karunanidhi.

After unveiling the bust of his grandfather in the presence of Tamil Development and Information Minister M P Saminathan, Udhayanidhi paid floral tributes to the decorated portrait of Karunanidhi on the occasion.

Chennai Mayor R Priya, Tamil Development and Information Department Secretary V Rajaraman, Director, Information and Public Relations R Vaithinathan, Additional Director (Information) S Selvaraj, and other officials participated.