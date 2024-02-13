Ex-serviceman’s house ransacked by Andhra groups near Gudiyattam

VELLORE: Paradarami police are investigating the circumstances in which a group of persons from two villages in Andhra Pradesh trespassed into Tamil Nadu and ransacked the house of a former serviceman residing with his family on Sunday night.

Veteran Venketesan resided with his wife, two sons, and a daughter at Dasarapalli, a hamlet of Rengasamudram near Gudiyattam.

He had eight acres of land that abutted the Andhra Pradesh border villages of Thandalampalli and Pavadesavur. It is said that people from the two villages of the neighbouring state often visited Paradarami village near Gudiyattam for their needs passing through Venketesan’s land.

Sources said that trouble erupted when Balakrishnan of Thandalampalli tried to lay a road on Venketesan’s land to which the latter objected and also complained to the Chief Minister’s cell.

Based on the complaint Paradarami police called both for talks. Venketesam also tried to fence his land. Reacting to this, a group of persons from Thandalampalli trespassed into Venketesan’s land and ransacked his house damaging two-wheelers, doors, switchboard, electric motor, and lights on Sunday night.

On hearing this commotion, the family locked themselves inside the house and contacted the police.

A vandalised two-wheeler

The gang fled on seeing the police arrive. Venketesan complained to the Paradarami police who are investigating.