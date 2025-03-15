Ex-RDO, wife get 3-yr jail, Rs 40 lakh fine in DA case in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: A former RDO of Musiri in Tiruchy district, Arunachalam, and his wife Lalitha were convicted in a disproportionate asset case on Friday.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Kancheepuram filed a case against the couple for having acquired assets and pecuniary resources in their name that are disproportionate to their known sources of income.

After inquiry, the DVAC submitted the charge sheet and after the hearing, the Tiruvallur Chief Judicial Magistrate court pronounced Arunachalam and Lalitha guilty. Arunachalam was sentenced to undergo three years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 35 lakh and his wife was sentenced to three years' simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.