Ex-MLAs from DMK, AIADMK join Vijay's TVK; retired IRS officer appointed policy and propoganda gen secy

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, witnessed a boost on Monday with the induction of several prominent personalities, including former legislators and senior bureaucrats, into its ranks.

Among the key entrants was K G Arunraj, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who was appointed as the party’s Propaganda and Policy general secretary.

In a statement, TVK president Vijay said Arunraj would play a pivotal role in shaping the party’s policy direction and overseeing related programmes.

“He will execute policy-related responsibilities in accordance with my guidance and that of general secretary N Anand. I urge party functionaries and cadres to extend their full cooperation to him as we gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections,” Vijay stated.

The party also welcomed several other high-profile members including R Rajalakshmi, former AIADMK MLA, S. David Selvan, former DMK MLA, A Sridharan, founder of Dravida Murtpokku Makkal Katchi and ex-AIADMK legislator, N Maria Wilson, Executive Trustee of Jeppiar Remibai Educational Trust and Chairman of Jeppiar Institute of Technology, C Subhash, former judge, Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.

Congratulating the new inductees, Vijay expressed confidence in their contributions to the party’s growth.

“I appeal to all cadres and functionaries to offer their complete support to the new members as we strengthen our grassroots presence,” he added.