Ex-Minister Jayakumar says AIADMK never poaches people from other parties

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday said unlike the BJP, the party wasn't hunting for people and ridiculed State BJP leader K Annamalai as a "merchant" who set up a shop that has no business.

"The party and its leadership attracted cadres and functionaries of various political parties and it was an organic. Unlike the BJP and its leadership, the AIADMK did not indulge in poaching people from other parties, Jayakumar told journalists while responding to a question over a war of words between AIADMK and its former ally BJP over roping in cadres from each other's camps," he said.

The former IPS officer turned politician was a "merchant" who was unable to make any business here, said Jayakumar recounting Annamalai's statement a few days ago that prominent AIADMK leaders would be joining the BJP at 5 pm on Monday. However, the hype given by the BJP leader backfired as none joined the saffron party.

Jayakumar responded in negative when asked about party MLA Amman K Arjunan's announcement that two of the BJP MLAs would be joining the AIADMK by Tuesday afternoon and said, "I was unaware about it. I came to know about his remarks through news channels."