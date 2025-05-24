Ex-Min SP Velumani gets death threat; Rs 1 crore ransom sought

COIMBATORE: AIADMK ex-minister SP Velumani received an anonymous letter threatening to kill three of his family members if he does not give a sum of Rs 1 crore to them.

The sender also warned of a bomb blast in Coimbatore before July 30. The letter posted from the Kalapatti post office on May 15 was signed as ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

“Our outfit needs money. We have proof that you have excess black money. You or your driver should bring the money in a bag and drop it at a garbage dumping site near Kaliaperumal Kuttai on Kalapatti-Vellanapatti Road in Coimbatore between 2 pm and 2.30 pm. The bag shouldn’t have any GPS tracker,” claimed the letter.

The sender also warned the Thondamuthur MLA that if police were informed, then three members of his family would be killed.