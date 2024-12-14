EVKS Elangovan steered TN Congress through tough times, recalls Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPUAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday condoled the death of former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan, terming it an "immense loss" to the party and Tamil Nadu.

Chennithala, in his condolence message, recalled that when he was in -charge of Tamil Nadu, he had worked with Elangovan, who was then the PCC president of the state.

"I had the privilege of working closely with him and shared a warm and personal bond. In times of adversity, when the party faced significant challenges, Elangovan stood out with his extraordinary leadership, guiding the party with strength and determination," he said.

He paid tribute to Elangovan and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss said Elangovan, who took up the reins of the Congress during a very critical period in the State and strengthened it, had close ties with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and had great respect for him, Ramadoss said in a statement here.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the passing of Elangovan was a great tragedy to him personally.

BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, condoled Elangovan's death and said his courageous and tireless efforts to stand up against oppressive regimes and fight for the people's welfare will always be remembered. "His legacy serves as a shining example of leadership and commitment," Reddy said.