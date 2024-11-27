EVKS Elangovan hospitalised, CM Stalin to visit

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai following health concerns.

Elangovan, a prominent figure in the Congress party, is currently undergoing intensive treatment at the hospital.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to visit Elangovan at the hospital tomorrow (November 28) to inquire about his health and well-being.