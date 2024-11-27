Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Nov 2024 11:49 PM IST
    EVKS Elangovan hospitalised, CM Stalin to visit
     EVKS Elangovan 

    CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai following health concerns.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to visit Elangovan at the hospital tomorrow (November 28) to inquire about his health and well-being.

    EVKS ElangovanCongressMK Stalin
