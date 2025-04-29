‘Evil forces’ block renovation of churches, mosques on patta land, MLAs seek restoration of SOPs

CHENNAI: Leader of the Congress Legislative Party Rajesh Kumar and Mannargudi MLA Abdul Samad informed the Assembly that officials are refusing to grant permission for the renovation, reconstruction, or construction of new mosques and churches on patta land.

They claimed that officials are citing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and denying No Objection Certificates (NOCs) following objections from right-wing groups, and urged the government to intervene and resolve the issue.

Killiyur MLA Rajesh Kumar, speaking during the debate on the demand for grants for the Department of Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, recalled the 1982 Mandaikadu riots between Hindus and Christians and said that there was apprehension among the authorities to date.

Though a Government Order (GO) issued in 2024 emphasised that NOCs are not required for the renovation or rebuilding of churches and mosques, the district administration continues to withhold approval, he alleged. “There are SOPs and a GO regarding places of worship for minorities. But, they are not being followed,” the Congress MLA said. He also appealed to the government to take steps to prevent the Union government from proceeding with its hydrocarbon projects in the Ramsar site at Kanniyakumari.

Abdul Samad echoed similar concerns, stating that authorities are reluctant to approve renovation work on mosques due to fear of “evil forces.” He highlighted that Vellore Fort, a symbol of communal harmony, houses a temple, a church, and a mosque. While prayers and mass are regularly held in the temple and church, Muslims are denied the right to offer prayers at the mosque inside the fort. “The Tamil Nadu government should ensure equal rights for Muslims and facilitate their right to offer prayers at the mosque within the fort,” he urged.

Responding to the legislators, Minister SM Nasar said the government would confront the “evil forces” with an iron fist and uphold the rights of minority communities.