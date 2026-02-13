'Everything is out of control’: Vijay attacks DMK government in Salem

Speaking at the party’s rally in Salem, Vijay said, “For those who ask where my house is, do you know where it is? My home is Tamil Nadu. Eight crore people live in my house. All of them are my relatives,” he said, responding to criticism that he is “staying back at home."

Targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, the TVK chief accused the government of attempting to suppress his party’s activities and failing to ensure proper governance, which he said has led to rising public unrest.