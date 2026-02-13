'Everything is out of control’: Vijay attacks DMK government in Salem

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday intensified his attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, questioning why there are “more protests happening these days” and alleging that “everything is out of control” under its administration.
Speaking at the party’s rally in Salem, Vijay said, “For those who ask where my house is, do you know where it is? My home is Tamil Nadu. Eight crore people live in my house. All of them are my relatives,” he said, responding to criticism that he is “staying back at home."
Targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, the TVK chief accused the government of attempting to suppress his party’s activities and failing to ensure proper governance, which he said has led to rising public unrest.
“Do you want someone who loves the people, like me, or someone who hates the people, like Stalin?” Vijay asked, addressing the gathering.
He also challenged other political parties to start afresh like him and secure at least one per cent vote share in elections, asserting that his movement is steadily gaining public support.