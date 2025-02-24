Everyone knows who indulged in political conspiracy and betrayed AIADMK after Jaya's demise, says OPS

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday stated that the AIADMK has been witnessing political conspiracy and betrayal since the demise of the late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, and that everyone knows who was behind this. As a result, the party has been facing electoral debacles, starting from local body polls to general elections, as well as assembly and parliamentary elections.

"Until Amma (Jayalalithaa) was alive, the party was vibrant. However, after her passing, the party experienced political conspiracy, treachery, and betrayal, leading to its electoral debacles. Everyone knows who was responsible for the party's continuous defeat in these 11 elections. So, the person who insisted on single leadership is accountable for this and must answer that question," Panneerselvam said in response to a question regarding whether the AIADMK is in its 'fall season' (Ilaiyuthir kalam) in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. He said this that after paying tribute to former CM Jayalalithaa’s statue in Chennai to mark her 77th birth anniversary.

"For certain reasons, I am refraining from naming those responsible for the current state of the party," he said and added that the party cadres, all of them, want the party to be reunited and revived. Yet, certain forces are preventing that.

On the Centre's attempt to enforce the NEP and three-language policy, Panneerselvam remarked that former Chief Minister C N Annadurai had made it clear that the state would follow a bilingual policy. However, he stated that he did not wish to delve into the politics surrounding the issue.

"It is our duty to protect our mother tongue, Tamil," he said, emphasising that the state would not deviate from a two-language policy. "However, there are no restrictions on learning any language of one's choice."

On the Centre’s refusal to release funds to the state under the SSA scheme, he pointed out that it was tax paid by the people, and they should benefit from it.

EPS and Co paid floral tribute to Jaya’s statue at party HQ

General Secretary of AIADMK and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, along party senior party leaders, paid floral tribute to late party supremo and former CM J Jayalalithaa’s statue at party headquarters to mark her 77th birth anniversary on Monday. They cut 77 kg cake at the party office and shared it with the cadres to celebrate the occasion. Party presidium chairperson A Tamil Magan Hussian and senior leaders Dindigual Srinivasan, K P Munusamy, S P Velumani, R B Udhayakumar, and B Valarmathi were also present.