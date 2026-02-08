Every vote counts to protect democracy, good governance: IGP

TIRUCHY: Every voter must understand the importance of their vote, as informed voting alone can ensure good governance, Inspector General of Police V Balakrishnan said here on Saturday at a website launch event.
Launching the website of the International Institute of Voterology, founded by Tamil Nadu Lokayukta member V Ramaraj, the IGP said the proposed academic discipline of “Voterology” could strengthen democracy by promoting awareness, research and responsible electoral participation.
Balakrishnan lauded Ramaraj for coining the terms “Voterology” and “Voterolism” in 1996 and for formulating their principles. “While many academic disciplines such as political science and sociology trace their origins to the West, it is a matter of pride that Tamil Nadu has produced the father of Voterology,” he said.
Stressing the need for voter awareness, the IGP expressed confidence that Voterology would eventually be introduced as a subject in schools, colleges and universities.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramaraj said political science emerged about 125 years ago with the spread of democratic governance across the world. However, he argued that the study of votes and voters should not remain merely a subset of political science.
“Voterology focuses on the study and research of votes, voters and elections, while Voterolism seeks to create voter awareness, safeguard democracy and pave the way for good governance and world peace,” he said.