Every minute from now on is important, DyCM Udhay tells cadre

TIRUCHY: As every minute in the remaining five months is very important to us, the booth committee member should create awareness about the achievements of the DMK government to the people in all possible ways, said the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Wednesday.

“We should be proud to say that the government has made several developmental works in the state,” he added.

Speaking among the booth committee members of Srirangam Assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, DMK has faced several enemies in its past 75 years, but no one could destroy it, and the enemies themselves perished.

“It is all because of the strong hold of the party cadres and their hard work, the Dravidian Model government formed under the leadership of the Chief Minister MK Stalin made several achievements and the entire nation has been awestruck on seeing the good works executed in the State and has been in top among the states in India in terms with development,” he said.

He charged that the BJP has picked several slaves to do service to them, and the top among the slaves is the AIADMK. “Now the BJP has found a few new slaves also. But the BJP can’t have a foothold here at any cost because Tamil Nadu is a state of rational thinking, and at least one person from a family could have enjoyed the benefit of the government,” he said.

Stating that the DMK would face any election with heads up for executing several developmental projects, Udhayanidhi said, the party cadres can be proud and seek votes as the people are aware that the DMK alone can retrieve the rights of the state.

Meanwhile, he attacked Governor RN Ravi for starting his election campaign like political parties in the state. “The Governor has been preventing the government from doing any development in the state as he has been working for his ‘masters’, but DMK will fight and win in the battle,” said the deputy chief minister.

He urged the booth committee members to take the history of DMK and its achievements to the younger generation. “The cadre should work dedicatedly for achieving the goal of 200 plus seats in the upcoming Assembly polls,” he added.