Even police station not safe under DMK regime, says EPS

CHENNAI: Condemning the attack on the police station near Tirumangalam in Madurai, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday that there is no protection even for the police in the State under the DMK regime.

Expressing shock that some miscreants entered and ransacked the V Chathirapatti police station situated near Thirumangalam in Madurai district, he questioned, How can the Chief Minister, who cannot protect the police station under his portfolio, protect the people of TN?

Stating that following his instructions, the deputy leader of the opposition in the Assembly RB Udhayakumar went to the police station to monitor the situation. Palaniswami said, “It is condemnable that he (Udhayakumar) was not only prevented from entering the police station but also arrested”.

“There is no security for the people under the DMK regime, there is no security for the police who should protect the people,” he said, adding that “now, there is no security even for the police station itself.”

Urging the DMK government to take action against those involved in the police station attack, LoP Palaniswami alleged that people have to protect themselves till the DMK government is “removed.”