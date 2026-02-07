Even if on health grounds, resignation from government service cancels pension rights: Madras High Court

D Kaliyamoorthy and other petitioners approached the court seeking to quash the orders rejecting their pension claims and sought a direction from the court to the government to treat their resignation as voluntary retirement and grant pension with arrears.

However, the full bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam, D Bharatha Chakravarthy and C Kumarappan observed that Rule 23 of the Pension Rules clearly states that resignation entails forfeiture of past service, except in cases where an employee resigns to take up another government post with prior permission.