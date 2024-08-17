Eve teasing at Tirunelveli temple fest results in siblings’ double murder

MADURAI: Two brothers were knifed to death and their elder brother is battling for his life after an alleged case of eve teasing at an overnight temple festival ended in a fatal attack by the girl’s family in Tirunelveli in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident happened in Karampadu village of Appuvilai panchayat, said officials.

The deceased were identified as M Mathialagan (43) and his brother M Mathirajan (37), while their elder brother, M Maheswaran (47), suffered injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, sources said.

According to E Sundaravathanam, Superintendent of Police (in-charge) of Tirunelveli district, trouble erupted around 1 am during a music and folk dancing event near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli.

One of the brothers, who was drunk, allegedly harassed a girl, which triggered a wordy quarrel between the siblings and the family of the girl. In the heat of the squabble, her relatives took out knives used to cut vegetables and attacked the brothers, said the official.

To ensure that the tension prevailing in the neighbourhood does not lead to more violence, police personnel have been deployed in the area. A case has been registered against seven persons, said the police, adding that they would soon be arrested.