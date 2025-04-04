CHENNAI: The answer sheet evaluation for the Class 12 Board exams began on Friday across the State on a bright note amid tight security. Sources from the School Education Department said that this year also more than 8 lakh students, including private candidates, have appeared for the exams that were conducted from March 3-25.

A senior official from the School Education Department said: “As all the works were completed to carry out paper corrections, the answer sheet evaluation has started for Class 12 students, who appeared for the board exams this year. It will be conducted in more than 80 centres till April 17.”

The official added that more than 46,000 teachers were deployed for doing the answer sheet corrections. “As per instructions, the answer sheet evaluation will have to be completed on time so that results will be published as per schedule on May 9. Teachers correcting the papers have been instructed to be careful and follow instructions and guidelines issued by the government,” he pointed out.