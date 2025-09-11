EV Velu says Kumari glass bridge is safe; denies safety concerns

CHENNAI: Highways and Public Works Department Minister EV Velu on Wednesday dismissed reports in a section of the media and on social platforms suggesting that the glass bridge at Kanniyakumari faced safety risks following a crack in a panel.

Speaking to reporters here at the Secretariat, the minister said the minor crack occurred when a contract worker, engaged in routine maintenance work, accidentally dropped a tool on the structure. “It was not a break. It was only a surface-level crack, and the portion was immediately cordoned off with safety barricades. Tourists continued using the bridge safely,” he said.

Velu pointed out that the contract for the Rs 37-crore bridge, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in December 2023, included a 10-year maintenance clause. “The contractor is permanently stationed on site and is responsible for carrying out all repairs at his own expense. Within a day, the damaged panel was removed using specialised compression machinery and replaced with a new reinforced glass sheet,” he explained.

The Minister said the glass panels, supplied by an international firm, were of high strength, each measuring two metres in length, 2.4 metres in width, and 55 mm in thickness, with a load-bearing capacity of 2,500 kg. “The bridge can withstand up to 650 persons at a time. The average daily footfall is 8,000 visitors, and on some days it crosses 10,000. So far, 17 lakh people have used the bridge since it was opened,” he noted.

Rejecting what he termed “exaggerated claims” in some dailies and social media, Velu said the bridge remains structurally sound and continues to attract both domestic and international tourists. He added that the government had already ordered three additional passenger vessels through open tender to handle the growing traffic between the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the Thiruvalluvar statue, and the glass bridge