    Establish separate police station in Singaperumal Koil Panchayat, urge residents

    This lack of a nearby station, combined with growing traffic congestion, has been causing frequent delays in police response during emergencies, added the report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Jun 2025 11:51 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Citing a rise in criminal activities and accidents, residents of Singaperumal Koil Panchayat in Chengalpattu have urged authorities to establish a dedicated police station in the area.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, locals are currently required to file complaints at the Maraimalai Nagar police station, as there is no station within their locality.

    Residents are now requesting that a suitable site be identified and a separate police station be established in Singaperumal Koil Panchayat.

