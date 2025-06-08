Establish separate police station in Singaperumal Koil Panchayat, urge residents

CHENNAI: Citing a rise in criminal activities and accidents, residents of Singaperumal Koil Panchayat in Chengalpattu have urged authorities to establish a dedicated police station in the area.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, locals are currently required to file complaints at the Maraimalai Nagar police station, as there is no station within their locality.

This lack of a nearby station, combined with growing traffic congestion, has been causing frequent delays in police response during emergencies, added the report.

Residents are now requesting that a suitable site be identified and a separate police station be established in Singaperumal Koil Panchayat.