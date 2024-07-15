Erode woman who cheated bakery owner in marriage scam arrested

COIMBATORE: A woman from Kodumudi in Erode was arrested by police in Tirupur on Sunday for cheating a bakery owner in a marriage scam.

Police said a 30-year-old bakery owner from Dharapuram, who was looking for a prospective bride for marriage, got introduced to fraudster Sathya (30) from Kodumudi in a match-making app. The modus operandi of Sathya, who was on a conning spree, is to disappear with jewels and valuables from the house of her husband within a few days after marriage.

“As the bakery owner fell into her trap, Sathya played out a drama that her parents were looking to get her married to someone else,” police said.

Therefore, she convinced him to get married in a simple ceremony without inviting any of her family members or relatives. Within a few days after marriage, the groom grew suspicious of Sathya over her constant phone talks with men.

As he dug deeper, the bakery owner was shocked to know that Sathya was already married and she also had a child. She then disappeared with jewels and some cash. Based on a complaint, the Dharapuram All Women’s Police Station cops nabbed Sathya and her accomplice Tamil Selvi, the fraudulent matchmaker. They were picked up from Puducherry. Inquiries revealed that Sathya was married first to a person from Chennai, 10 years ago. She then married a SI from Karur, a cattle trader from Kodumudi. She had a girl child out of her marriage with one Rajesh in 2012. Police said Sathya had married and conned atleast five persons by following the same modus operandi. Further inquiries are on.