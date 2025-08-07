Erode woman ends life alleging dowry harassment; kin protest

CHENNAI: Relatives of a 26-year-old woman, who died by suicide within eleven months of marriage, refused to receive her body after post-mortem examination at Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, alleging dowry harassment.

The deceased Preethi (26), from K Chettipalayam, was married to Sathishwar (30), from Erode. The bride’s family claimed to have given 120 sovereigns of gold jewellery, a car, and Rs 25 lakh as dowry at the time of marriage.

On July 11, Preethi came to her parents’ house in Erode due to some issue with her husband and informed them of dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. She then ended her life by hanging on Tuesday evening, when she was alone at home.

On receiving information, the Nallur police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination at Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased refused to receive the body, alleging dowry harassment and sought action. An RDO inquiry is under way into Preethi’s suicide.