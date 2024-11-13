Erode school receives 2nd bomb threat; later found to be hoax

ERODE: An alleged bomb threat issued to a private matriculation school in Moolapalayam, a suburb of Erode, triggered panic among parents and children on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the school’s clerical staff on Tuesday saw an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and was set to detonate on November 12 morning.

The email was sent on Monday after 5 pm. The school authorities immediately asked the students to leave the premises and go home. Many parents rushed to school to pick up their children.

Erode Taluk Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad arrived swiftly and conducted a thorough search of the school premises and its surroundings.

No explosives were found. Police revealed that this is the second bomb threat targeting the same school.