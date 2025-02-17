Erode police summons Seeman to appear for questioning over his bomb remark

ERODE/CHENNAI: Erode police on Monday issued summons to Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman to appear before them on February 20 for questioning in a case related to a remark he allegedly made in his election campaign that he would "throw a bomb."

Police personnel handed over the summons to Seeman at his Chennai residence and the Tamil nationalist party leader, speaking to reporters, claimed that the DMK government intended causing him mental fatigue by way of police cases against him in many places. However, Seeman said he had seen several such police cases and he would not be bogged down. Karungalpalayam (Erode) police had registered a case against him for his alleged inflammatory remark that, "he would retaliate with bomb if those supporting Periyar hurl oninons," at him.

"They (government) are doing this as they are facing pressure (over his Tamil nationalist ideology, targeting the Dravidian parties including the DMK) from me," the NTK leader claimed while answering a question. Further, he said: "They say that Periyar was defamed. No, we spoke based on what Periyar had spoken." The cases, the NTK chief referred, include those for his alleged derogatory remarks against reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Seeman had made the alleged "bomb" comment last month during his campaign for the February 5 byelection to the Erode East Assembly constituency. His party candidate MK Seethalakshmi was the runner-up with 15.59 percent votes, while DMK's VC Chandhirakumar, the winner, bagged 74.7 percent votes. Main opposition AIADMK and others had boycotted the bypoll.

Seeman has been staunchly opposing Periyar, the rationalist leader, who is the ideological icon of Dravidian parties, including the ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK, and the fledgling actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam as well. Seeman's alleged derogatory remark on January 8, 2025 against Periyar caused political ripples in the state and several cases were filed against him.