Erode police commence drive to crack down anti-social elements

COIMBATORE: The Erode police have begun a crackdown on anti-social elements following the recent brutal murder of a history-sheeter.

Police commenced the drive with the arrest of seven history sheeters identified to be involved in several incidents of murder, attempted murder, assault, and sale of contraband.

Four history sheeters, ‘Thakkali Vicky’ alias Vignesh, ‘Anaikattu’ Boopathy, Kaliappan, and ‘Pura’ Saravanan, were arrested by Surampatti police on Monday night. They all face several grave offences.

Similarly, the Veerappanchatram police arrested Gokulnath alias ‘Sottai’ Karthi and Suryaprakash. The Erode Town Police arrested Nikkath (22) from the Marapalam area.

“Action is taken against anti-social elements causing nuisance to the public. Their activities will be monitored continuously, and the momentum of the crackdown against history-sheeters will continue. Those involved in untoward incidents during religious festivals will also be curbed down with an iron hand,” said an official.

Meanwhile, one more suspect in the murder of a history sheeter surrendered in Erode court on Tuesday. History-sheeter John alias Chanakya from SMC Colony in Salem was recently hacked to death by a gang after intercepting his car in full public view at Nasiyanur on the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway.

He was returning to Tirupur from Salem with his wife Saranya after appearing at Annathanapatti police station in connection with the murder case when the incident happened. Within a few hours, police arrested four persons by opening fire, while five more were arrested the next day, and three persons surrendered in court.

On Tuesday, A Munnaiyan alias Duraisamy, 24, from Kitchipalayam in Salem, surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Afzal Fathima in Erode court.