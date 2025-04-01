Erode man arrested for damaging ATM kiosk

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for damaging an ATM kiosk in an inebriated state in Erode.

Police said Murali from Krishnampalayam, who is employed in a private firm, had gone to withdraw cash from the ATM of a nationalised bank at Thirunagar Colony on Sunday night.

As he couldn’t withdraw money due to some issue, he repeatedly kicked the ATM and also hit it with his hands. The security guard who came on duty on Monday morning found the kiosk damaged and informed the Karungalpalayam police station.

Perusing CCTV videos, police found a man attacking the ATM. After a probe, the police traced and arrested Murali.