Erode, Karur hit 35°C as temperature soars in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The rise in maximum temperature recorded in many parts of Tamil Nadu, continues to intensify.

On Tuesday, Erode and Karur districts recorded the maximum temperature of 35°C, as reported by Thanthi TV.

According to officials, light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies is prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, dry weather will prevail over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu for the next few days, and the maximum temperature will increase by two to three degrees Celsius than normal.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly wind would also result in mist/haze in Tamil Nadu, especially over the coastal districts of the State, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, during the early morning hours.