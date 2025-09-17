Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express regular weekly service to start on Sept 25

CHENNAI: The Erode-Jogbani (Bihar) Amrit Bharat Express, the first train of its kind for Southern Railway, will start regular weekly service from this month. Advance Reservation will open at 8 am on September 18 from the Southern Railway end.

According to the Southern Railway, the regular weekly service will start on September 25 from Erode. The train (No 16601) will leave Erode at 8.10 am every Thursday and reach Jogbani in Bihar at 7 pm on Saturday. In the return direction, Train No 16602 will start from Jogbani at 3.15 pm every Sunday and reach Erode at 7.20 am on Wednesday.

The train will run via important stations in Tamil Nadu, such as Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, and Salem, and key stations in other states and railway zones such as Gudur, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Dheen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Patliputra, Hajipur, Begusarai, Purnea, etc.

The non-AC train will have 8 sleeper class coaches, 11 general second class coaches (unreserved), 2 second class coaches (disabled friendly), and 1 pantry car.

The service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar on September 15.