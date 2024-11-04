Erode farmer held for setting up electric fence that killed makhna elephant

CHENNAI: A farmer has been arrested in connection with the electrocution of a makhna (tuskless male) elephant at an agricultural estate in Erode district's Erumai Kuttai forest area.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the makhna elephant was found dead at around 9 am on October 16 after it got electrocuted by an electric fence installed at an agricultural estate adjacent to the Erumai Kuttai forest area near DN Palayam.

During investigation into the elephant's death, the police zeroed in on Sasikumar (45) and Periyasamy (56) from Bangalapudur. The two are relatives.

CCTV footage from a private college near the estate showed the elephant damaging the fence and eating the sugarcane crop from the accused's estate, said the forest department.

Later, Sasikumar, during interrogation, revealed that they had deliberately set up an electric fence in the path of the elephant, by creating a live connection from the bore well.

Following the confession, the forest department led by DN Palayam forest ranger John Peter arrested Sasikumar, produced him before the court and lodged him in jail.

The department also confiscated the electric wires and cables used. They are on the lookout involved for Periyasamy, who is absconding.

Meanwhile, the foresters warned of strict action against those who engage in illegal activities to kill wild animals.