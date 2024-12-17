Erode East constituency declared vacant following EVKS Elangovan’s death

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has officially declared the Erode East constituency vacant after the death of former TNCC chief and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan.

The vacancy has been informed to the Election Commission of India, added a Thanthi TV report.

As per election rules, when an assembly constituency falls vacant, a by-election must be conducted within six months. In light of this, a by-election for the Erode East constituency is expected to be held in January or February 2025.

Elangovan, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for respiratory complications, passed away on December 14.