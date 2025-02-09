Erode East bypoll: Well-deserved victory, lauds TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday extended warm greetings to DMK candidate VC Chandhirakumar on his resounding triumph in the Erode East constituency byelection, contesting under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

In a social media post, Selvaperunthagai lauded Chanthirakumar’s landslide victory, with his opponents failing to save their deposits. The TNCC chief attributed this impressive win to Chandhirakumar’s tireless efforts and dedication to public service.

“On behalf of TNCC, I wholeheartedly congratulate VC Chanthirakumar on his well-deserved victory. His commitment to serving the people of Erode East has borne fruit, and we are delighted to see him emerge victorious,” Selvaperunthagai said.

The TNCC president also expressed his gratitude to the Congress workers, allies, and supporters who worked tirelessly to ensure the DMK candidate’s triumph in the byelection.