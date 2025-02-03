Erode East bypoll: DMK’s big win in Periyar’s birthplace sealed, CM Stalin exudes confidence

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday exuded confidence in his party’s resounding victory in the Erode East bypoll slated to take place on February 5.

In a fervent appeal to party cadre, Stalin underscored the significance of the Erode East constituency, which holds the distinction of being the birthplace of revered rationalist leader Periyar

EV Ramasamy, a towering figure in the State’s political landscape.

The DMK president noted that the party’s continuous victories in byelections would serve as a testament to the people’s endorsement of the party’s commitment to welfare and development.

Stalin took great pains to highlight the DMK’s achievements in the constituency, including the successful implementation of various projects aimed at improving infrastructure, promoting the local weaving industry, and schemes benefiting the residents.

He also drew attention to the party’s pilot projects, such as the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT), Pudhumai Penn and the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which, Stalin said, have been implemented with remarkable efficacy in the Erode East constituency too.

The DMK president emphasised that the people of the State have reposed their trust in the DMK government, which has consistently delivered on its promises.

He noted that the electorate has seen through the opposition parties’ attempts to discredit the DMK through slander and misinformation, which have been summarily rejected by the people. Stalin trained his guns on the principal opposition AIADMK and the Centre-ruling BJP, accusing them of boycotting the byelection and resorting to slanderous allegations.

Indirectly referring to the Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Stalin averred that the opposition parties lacked the courage to take on the DMK directly, instead seeking to wage an indirect war by provoking ‘scoundrels’ to spread falsehoods.

The DMK president expressed his gratitude to the voters of the Erode East seat for their overwhelming support, which he attributed to the party’s commitment to their welfare. He urged party workers to strive for a resounding victory in the byelection, which, he added, would set the tone for the party’s triumph in the 2026 Assembly polls.

I look forward to the DMK’s great victory in the Erode East constituency byelection as a prelude to the war cry “Let’s win 200, Let’s create history,” Stalin said. He promised victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, thanks to the “hard work of our brothers and the faith in the people,” the DMK president added.