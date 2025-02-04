Erode East Bypoll: DMK will win big, like LS poll landslide victory, say left parties

CHENNAI: Left parties on Monday urged the voters of Erode East Assembly to vote for the victory of DMK’s VC Chandhirakumar in the bypoll to be held on Wednesday akin to the landslide verdict in favour of the Secular Progressive Alliance in the LS polls last year in the State.

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) achieved a landslide victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections. “In continuation of this, in the upcoming byelection for the Erode East Assembly constituency, the CPM urges the voters of the Erode East constituency to vote for the DMK candidate, who is contesting under the Rising Sun symbol, and ensure a massive victory with a wide margin of votes,” he appealed.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, in a statement, said that the verdict to be given by voters of Erode East should be a strong condemnation of the Union government’s neglect of the State in the Budget.