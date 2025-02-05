Erode East bypoll: DMK’s Chandhirakumar sure of victory; NTK's Seethalakshmi calls poll officials 'unfair'

CHENNAI: DMK’s propaganda committee state joint convenor and party candidate for the Erode East bye-election, VC Chandhirakumar has declared that the ruling party’s expected landslide victory will serve as a prelude to its grand win in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

A total of 46 candidates are in the fray in the by-polls necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan. DMK’s VC Chandhirakumar and Naam Tamilar Katchi's (NTK) MK Seethalakshmi are crossing swords as main opposition political parties boycotted the polls.

“DMK's rising sun symbol will achieve a big win because of the welfare schemes implemented by the Dravidian model government over the last four years,” said Chandhirakumar to the media after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mosuvanna Street.

NTK candidate Seethalakshmi, who does not have a vote in the constituency, inspected the polling stations and said people are turning up eagerly to exercise their franchise. She however accused the election authorities of indifference. “I was asked to take away the towel on my shoulder while visiting the polling stations, whereas the DMK candidate is allowed with a towel. Is this a democracy? There are no equal rights for all,” she said.

Further, the NTK candidate said that even though a holiday has been declared for organisations in Erode East constituency, the daily wagers tend to skip polling and go for work in areas like Modakurichi. "So the District Collector should immediately declare a public holiday for the entire district in order to increase the voting per cent,” she said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, who cast his vote in a polling station in Sampath Nagar, urged the electorate in the constituency to exercise their democratic right without fail.

There are 2,27,546 registered voters --- 1,10,128 males, 1,17,381 females, and 37 transgender persons. More than 1,500 police personnel and three companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were deployed for security.