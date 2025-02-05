Erode east bypoll: Around 11 percent voting in 2 hours

ERODE: Around 11 percent of voters cast their votes in first two hours of polling in the Erode east Assembly constituency bypoll on Wednesday, an official said.

The polling began at 7 am and by 9 pm 10.95 percent of voters exercised their franchise, said District Collector and District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara, in a press note.

The election officials said a good number of men were seen in the first two hours of polling which was peaceful and without any incidents