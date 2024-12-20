Erode East by-poll decision after consulting allies: DMK prez MK Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who leads the INDIA bloc in the State, said that a decision on Erode East by-poll will be made after consulting alliance partners.

Stalin was responding to queries about whether the seat would be allocated to the Congress party, as the by-poll was necessitated after the death of incumbent INC member EVKS Elangovan. Addressing the media in Coimbatore after visiting the family of former DMK MP Era Mohan, who passed away recently due to age-related illness in Coimbatore, Stalin said a consensus would be arrived at after talks with members of the alliance.

The DMK president exuded confidence that the DMK alliance would secure a big win in the by-poll. It will be yet another win for the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the 2026 Assembly elections, Stalin said, “Our target is to win 200 seats. But my visit to Erode has given me the confidence of winning more than that.”

On the case registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a scuffle in parliament, Stalin said he would face the case legally. Responding to a query on the next course of action regarding the ongoing protests over the Ambedkar issue, Stalin said it would be decided after consulting the INDIA bloc partners. He also said that implementing One Nation One Poll will bury democracy forever.