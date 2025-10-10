Erode auto driver gets life for burning his wife to death

COIMBATORE: An auto driver was awarded a life term by a court in Erode on Friday for burning his wife to death in Coimbatore over domestic squabbles.

According to the prosecution, N Kumar (41), an auto driver from the KK Nagar area on Chennimalai Road, had frequent quarrels with his wife, Revathi, over domestic issues.

Following a heated quarrel on 15th September 2019, an infuriated Kumar took a bottle of kerosene from the kitchen and poured it on his wife, before setting her on fire.

As Revathi cried out in pain, her daughter, who rushed to her rescue and attempted to douse the fire, also sustained burn injuries. The neighbours immediately took Revathi to Erode Government Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment.

Based on a complaint, the Erode Taluk police registered a case of murder and arrested Kumar. Following the trial, the Mahila Court Judge C Sornakumar on Friday awarded a life term for Kumar and slapped a penalty of Rs 5000 on him.