Erode: 19-yr-old kills self after parents scold him for playing games on mobile phone

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old college student died by suicide after his parents scolded him for playing games on mobile phones for long hours in Erode.

Police identified the deceased as Arul Kumaran, studying second-year BCA in a private college in Tiruchengode in Namakkal.

Police said he had been playing online games till late in the night. “As his parents chided him for using mobile phone for long hours, Arul Kumaran locked himself inside the house and consumed poison,” police said.

According to the police, his parents who returned to the house were shocked to see him in an unconscious state.

They immediately rushed him to Anthiyur Government Hospital and then to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

However, he died without responding to treatment on Friday morning. The Vellithiruppur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.