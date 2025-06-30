Ernakulam-Velankanni Express gets LHB coaches

CHENNAI: The existing convention rakes of train from and to Ernakulam junction – Velankanni – Ernakulam junction express will be converted into LHB coaches to enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers.

Train No 16361/16362 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni — Ernakulam Jn Express will run with LHB coaches from July 7, and from Velankanni with effect from July 8.

After the conversion into LHB rakes, the composition of the train will be revised as an AC tier-II coach, 3 AC tier–I and II coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches and a Second Class coach (Disabled Friendly) and a luggage-cum-brake van.