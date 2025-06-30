Begin typing your search...

    Ernakulam-Velankanni Express gets LHB coaches

    Train No 16361/16362 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni — Ernakulam Jn Express will run with LHB coaches from July 7, and from Velankanni with effect from July 8.

    Representative Image (X/Southern Railway)  

    CHENNAI: The existing convention rakes of train from and to Ernakulam junction – Velankanni – Ernakulam junction express will be converted into LHB coaches to enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers.

    After the conversion into LHB rakes, the composition of the train will be revised as an AC tier-II coach, 3 AC tier–I and II coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches and a Second Class coach (Disabled Friendly) and a luggage-cum-brake van.

