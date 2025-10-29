Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will stop at four stations in TN: CP Radhakrishnan

COIMBATORE: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said a new daily train service will be operated soon between Ranchi and Coimbatore for the convenience of workers.

“As workers from Jharkhand struggle to reach Coimbatore, the railway has considered operating a new train. Also, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train will have halts in Coimbatore, Salem, Tirupur and Erode,” he said, while speaking at a felicitation function at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore.

Stating that airport expansion is quintessential for industrial growth, the vice president said Karnataka marked major development because of its expanded airport. “I will support a similar expansion of the airport in Coimbatore,” he said.

Claiming that a state’s growth should aid others, Radhakrishnan emphasised that agriculture and industrial growth are interlinked, as several economies that were dependent only on agriculture failed to grow.

He urged citizens to work with dedication and unity to achieve the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Speaking at the Coimbatore Citizens Forum, he said that both farmers and industrial workers form the backbone of India’s progress, and that the nation’s prosperity depends on their collective strength.

“Modernisation does not eliminate labour — it enhances it,” the Vice President said, emphasising that the growth of agriculture and industry must go hand in hand to ensure inclusive national development.

He added that India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047 would require determination, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose among all citizens.

“Industries that fail to protect workers may not survive. From 1954 to 2016, only coir products worth Rs 652 crore were exported. Three years after I assumed charge as the chairman of the Coir Board, the exports rose to Rs 1,782 crore,” he said.

On his maiden visit to Coimbatore, after assuming office, Radhakrishnan said the post of Vice President is not a personal honour, but a pride for the entire Tamil race. Earlier, on his return from an official visit to the Republic of Seychelles, the Vice President was accorded a warm reception by ministers and BJP leaders.

The Vice President also paid homage to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Town Hall Corporation Building and participated in the centenary celebrations of Shanthalinga Ramasamy Adigalar, a spiritual leader in Perur Mutt.