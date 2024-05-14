Erect statue for actor Shivaji in a prominent place in Trichy: TNCC chief urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai has urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to make efforts to erect a statue for actor Shivaji in a prominent place in Trichy.

In his May 12 dated letter to the CM (copy circulated to the media by TNCC headquarters on Tuesday), Selvaperunthagai referred to the actor's statue erected at the roundabout on Palakkarai Main Road in Trichy in February 2011 and said that the statue was not unveiled despite numerous requests in the previous AIADMK regime and the statue remains covered for the last 13 years.

Citing an order of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court which suggested the shifting of the statue to some other prominent place in Trichy from the existing location, the TNCC chief urged Chief Minister Stalin, who celebrates martyrs and artists by raising statues and memorials, to make efforts to erect the statue of actor Shivaji in some prominent intersection in Trichy as per the order of the Madras High Court.

Describing Shivaji as an actor who made Tamils proud through his acting skills and a pupil of Kamarajar and one of the pillars of the Congress party, Selvaperunthagai said that it would be appropriate to erect Shivaji's statue in Trichy considering that the actor's family lived in Sangiliyandapuram in Trichy long ago.