Eradicate Sanatana Dharma remark: SC defers hearing Udhayanidhi’s plea to club FIRs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea to club multiple FIRs lodged against him over his "eradicate Sanatana Dharma" remark.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar posted the hearing in February 2025.

It further said the interim order granting the politician exemption from appearing physically before trial courts would continue till further orders.

Arguing for Udhayanidhi, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and other counsel pointed out that several respondents (complainants) had not filed their replies on the plea.

On March 4, the top court rebuked Udhayanidhi over his remarks, asking why he had moved the court with a plea to club the FIRs against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.

Udhyanidhi is at the centre of controversy for his remarks that "Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be eradicated … just like coronavirus, malaria and dengue", he said speaking at a conference in September 2023. Multiple FIRs were registered against him over his remark in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka.