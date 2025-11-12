Equality walk to be flagged off by CM Stalin, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko announced that the party would launch the Samathuva Nadai Payanam on January 2 in Tiruchi, to be flagged off by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and conclude it in Madurai on January 12.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister at his residence on Wednesday, Vaiko said that the Chief Minister had readily agreed to inaugurate the yatra at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruchy at 9 am on January 2.

“I have also decided to invite leaders from various parties, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Left parties, to extend greetings during the walk. In Dindigul and Manapparai, large public meetings will be held with the participation of party leaders from different districts,” he said.

Vaiko said he had also planned to invite three respected religious figures to deliver greetings at the Madurai valedictory event, a senior Hindu leader, an Islamic scholar and a Christian bishop, all widely respected and non-controversial.

Explaining the purpose of the walk, Vaiko said, “In my earlier yatras, I have seen women working in fields and factories standing along the highways, waiting for hours to express their anguish. They spoke about the lack of safety for women even in their homes and institutions. Many asked me to do something to put an end to such suffering.”

He said he aims to create public awareness to prevent incidents like the recent tragic episode in Coimbatore. “Only through collective awareness can we ensure safety for women,” he said.

MDMK chief said the walk would cover about 180 kilometres along service roads, passing through several towns and villages. He said that student volunteers under the age of 25 would be selected through interviews in eight regions.