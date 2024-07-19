EPS’s please-all formula won’t work, feel insiders

CHENNAI: Several functionaries of AIADMK were left unimpressed with the party leadership in handling issues and factors related to the electoral debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in the weeklong constituency wise review meeting.

A section of the functionaries, who attended the meetings, echoed that they were given little or no time to talk and not permitted to speak about the crucial issues and non-performing functionaries at different levels. Some called the entire exercise an “eye-wash” with no intention to stop the trend of electoral debacles and rebuild the cadre’s confidence.

Seven of the 32 candidates forfeited their deposits, while the party was relegated to third and fourth positions in more than 10 constituencies in the April 19 polls. The party leadership has also admitted that they have failed to regain the confidence of minorities and went to polls without formidable alliance partners in the three front contest.

“It is considered as one of the worst defeats of the party. Everyone is passing the responsibility to another, from branch secretary to top leaders and none is ready to address the issues. It is evident in the review meetings,” said an insider.

“He (Edappadi K Palaniswami) wants to be good to everyone. Such a quality will not suit a leader. If he wants to lead the party and take it forward, he has to adopt Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) carrot-and- stick approach. Many have faulted or showed no intensity during election campaigns and we lost many seats very badly. It should be taken up for discussion and fix responsibility, but nothing has happened and the meeting ended on a disappointing note,” said an election in-charge of a constituency in one of the northern districts where the party’s candidate lost deposit and was relegated to third position.

For instance, the AIADMK candidate lost the Vellore Assembly seat to arch rival DMK by a margin of around 8,500 votes in 2021, but the party candidate, Dr S Pasupathi, for the Lok Sabha polls secured just 11,927 votes in the same Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha seat. In total, the candidate secured 1.16 lakh votes and lost the deposit.

“It is the worst performance and a sitting MLA flagged the issue. He pointed out that a section of the functionaries in the Assembly segment did not campaign in the last five days. But he (EPS) asked not to point fingers at others and let us work for the forthcoming elections,” said another functionary and noted the party leader’s response was “shocking” as he was not in a position to take “corrective measures.” It would not help the house to be set in order.

‘Fails to infuse confidence’

The way Palaniswami handled the review meeting did not infuse confidence either. “Being in the party for over 35 years, I really admire his firm stand against taking back OPS or Sasikala despite pressure within and outside the party. But, he is failing in other aspects as leader,” said another functionary.

The leader’s bold approach would have a cascading effect. Taking action against a non-performer would send a message to others, but it is not happening. This would demotivate others and encourage the “inefficient” functionaries to call the shots at various levels. “We were once known for discipline and everyone will fall in line. Those days are gone,” said an older timer, recounting the way the party functioned during Jayalalithaa’s period.

Palaniswami also dissuaded functionaries from discussing on expelled AIADMK leaders - Panneerselvam and Sasikala - from Thevar community.

Without addressing these issues, Palaniswami exuded confidence of forming a strong alliance under the AIADMK for the Assembly polls in 2026. He also asked the cadre and functionaries not to rely on alliance partners for election victories and take measures to reach out to minorities.

“EPS is well aware about the issues in each and every constituency. But, it’s not the time for blame games. So, he opted for a positive approach and asked for input and alternative ideas to build a roadmap for the party’s victory in 2026,” said a state level functionary in the legal wing, while a state leader from social media wing said their leader Palaniswami’s message is “look ahead and not to linger on the past” to achieve the target.