EPS’s plan to woo Thevar votes: Bharat Ratna for Muthuramalinga Thevar

CHENNAI: Yet to make inroads into the influential Thevar community, especially after expelling its leaders like VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran, and O Panneerselvam, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has sought Bharat Ratna for the tallest icon of the community, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Palaniswami was in Delhi on Tuesday to meet BJP’s main troubleshooter and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issues within the AIADMK and also the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Palaniswami avoided the press after the meeting at Shah’s residence late at night. A day later, he said he met the senior leader to seek the country’s highest honour for the Thevar leader.

“I handed over a letter on behalf of AIADMK, strongly urging that the highest award of India, Bharat Ratna, be conferred on Pasumppon U Muthuramalinga Thevar, who struggled for national liberation,” Palaniswami said.

This is seen as a calculated move by the leader, who is facing a crisis within the AIADMK ahead of a crucial Assembly poll, which is scheduled for 2026. Even after nearly a decade, Palaniswami is unable to garner support from the Thevar community, which was key to the party maintaining its edge over the DMK.

On the other hand, however, the move to seek the honour for the Thevar leader is likely to cause an impact on its Dalit voter base in southern Tamil Nadu.