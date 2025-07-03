EPS’s next CM term nine new moons away, says Vijayabaskar

TIRUCHY: Former minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar espoused confidence of party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami turning Chief Minister soon, terming that it was a matter of nine new moons.

Addressing a rally organised by the AIADMK against the DMK government in Tiruchy, he said that it would be a death knell for the present DMK rule in the upcoming Assembly elections, and Edappadi K Palaniswami would become the Chief Minister with the people’s fullest support.

AIADMK general secretary’s ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ rally in Coimbatore on July 7 is the beginning towards the end of the DMK regime, the former minister said. Support has been pouring in from various levels of society, as the public has numerous grievances that have gone unheard under the present DMK government, he said. “The voice (of the people) will be heard till the Fort (in the polls). The DMK ministers are not in a position to respond to the questions of an ordinary AIADMK cadre as they don’t have answers,” said Vijayabaskar.

Ridiculing that DMK’s execution of the Panjapur Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) project as a non-starter, Vijayabaskar said, “It got the inauguration, four statues have been unveiled, and the DMK leaders had posed for a photograph, but till now, there is no bus service,” he said.

Vijayabaskar claimed that the previous AIADMK government had allocated a fund of Rs 246 crore for the IBT but still, the work has not yet been completed. “Palaniswami sowed the seed for IBT, but the ruling party claims ownership for the project as this type of attitude is in the DNA of DMK,” Vijayabaskar slammed the Stalin-led government.

He also stated that the IBT was inaugurated in haste, as DMK leaders feared that a six-month delay might allow AIADMK chief Palaniswami to inaugurate the bus stand.

Meanwhile, Vijayabaskar stated that the DMK rule would end within nine new moons, and the AIADMK would win the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, with EPS becoming the Chief Minister. It is the only way to fulfil long-pending demands of the people, Vijayabaskar added. AIADMK’s Tiruchy district secretary J Srinivasan presided over the protest.