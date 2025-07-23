EPS’s free silk saree vow weaves new poll weft; assures Thali gold revival

CHENNAI: Refuting Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin’s claims of being a man from Delta, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted on Tuesday that the region is AIADMK’s fortress and exuded confidence that the Cauvery irrigated region will back the party for bringing several developmental schemes.

Addressing the rally of ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Thanjavur, Edappadi Palaniswami said, a DMK minister dared him to come to the Delta region and prove his strength, which, he said, he has done now. “I have come here, and you see the overwhelming response. Despite Stalin claiming himself as the man from Delta, the people’s response shows that the Delta is AIADMK’s fortress,” EPS said.

Repeatedly alleging that the DMK brought several anti-farmer projects, including extraction of methane and hydrocarbon, EPS said that it was the AIADMK government that stopped all the anti-farmer projects and declared the region a protected agricultural zone. AIADMK saved the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu from harmful projects, he asserted.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami blamed Chief Minister Stalin for taking several steps to destroy the AIADMK but claimed that all his efforts have failed. “This is the party that was founded by the great leader MGR and developed by the visionary leader J Jayalalithaa, and their blessings will always be with us, and so no one can harm the party,” EPS said.

He charged that the DMK has been sidelining senior leaders who worked alongside Stalin, just to encourage dynastic politics and pave the way for his son, Udayanidhi, and then his grandson, Inbanidhi. “But in AIADMK, anyone can become the Chief Minister, and I was just a union secretary and was elevated to the post of Chief Minister, and this is not possible in DMK,” he said.

‘Will relaunch gold for Thali scheme, offer silk sarees free’

Palaniswami interacted with the weavers from Thanjavur on Tuesday and assured that the AIADMK, after forming government in the 2026 polls, would relaunch the gold for mangalyam scheme, with which free silk sarees would also be distributed to ensure the livelihood of the weavers.

As a part of ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign, the LoP Palaniswami interacted with the weavers at Kumbakonam and heard their grievances.

While addressing the weavers, EPS said, Ever since the DMK formed the government, there has been no scheme for the weavers and farmers. “AIADMK was the only party that would always serve the people, and so the people have been reciprocating their love toward the party leaders. Therefore, the people will elect AIADMK to form the government in 2026,” he said.

Pointing out that the previous AIADMK government heard the grievances of the weavers and found that the stagnation of silk sarees was due to production issues. “Weavers demanded a subsidy to the government, and soon, a fund of Rs 300 crore was allocated. They continued weaving, and the weavers' societies were given a lot of government support,” he said.

The weavers would be provided with a higher rebate and subsidy for their products, which would ensure their livelihood. Greenhouses would also be given to the weavers,” he said.

He charged that the wages were not distributed to the weavers promptly after DMK formed the government. The DMK government delays the distribution of wages up to two weeks, but the next AIADMK government would distribute the wages in a single day, and modern technology would be introduced in weaving, he added.