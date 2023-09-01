EPS welcomes 'One Nation, One Election'

CHENNAI: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government constituted a panel to explore the possibility of 'One Nation One Election' policy, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his solidarity to it.

"AIADMK strongly advocates Elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies be held simultaneously As it will escalate the speed of our country's development and avoid political instability, " said Palaniswami in his social media post.

He continued that simultaneous elections will save the time, colossal cost and give longer uninterrupted period of governance to implement policies effectively for any elected government both federal - state. "The process will strengthen our federalism setup, which might lead to better voter's turnout and democratic participation, " he added.

If the 'One Nation One Election' electoral process is implemented, development will be the main focus of governance rather than populist schemes announced mid-way just for the sake of winning elections, he further.

He is hoping that the panel formed under the former president of India Ramnath Govind would take a strong and swift decision in favour of our country's development.