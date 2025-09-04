EPS welcomes GST revamp, calls it a historic decision

Begin typing your search...

    “The shift to two slabs (5% & 18%), relief on essentials, healthcare, agri-inputs & insurance ensures simplicity , fairness and progress,” Palaniswami said in his post in X handle.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Sept 2025 1:03 PM IST
    Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami  

    CHENNAI: Welcoming the GST council's decision to restructure the slabs from four to two, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said it is a “historic decision” and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in steering transformative reforms, and Finance Minister N Sitharaman for her dedicated efforts in ensuring a simplified and growth-oriented GST framework.

    “The shift to two slabs (5% & 18%), relief on essentials, healthcare, agri-inputs & insurance ensures simplicity , fairness and progress,” Palaniswami said in his post in X handle.

    The move will simplify compliance, boost consumer confidence and support economic growth, he further said

    DTNEXT Bureau

