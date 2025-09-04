EPS welcomes GST revamp, calls it a historic decision

CHENNAI: Welcoming the GST council's decision to restructure the slabs from four to two, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said it is a “historic decision” and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in steering transformative reforms, and Finance Minister N Sitharaman for her dedicated efforts in ensuring a simplified and growth-oriented GST framework.

“The shift to two slabs (5% & 18%), relief on essentials, healthcare, agri-inputs & insurance ensures simplicity , fairness and progress,” Palaniswami said in his post in X handle.

The move will simplify compliance, boost consumer confidence and support economic growth, he further said