EPS wave will wipe out DMK regime: Minister Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Monday said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s poll campaign will bring about a major political change in the State.

Speaking to the media at Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, Murugan said the alliance party’s campaign may send DMK home. “The wave of support at AIADMK’s campaign meeting has triggered fear of defeat for Chief Minister MK Stalin. The DMK’s alliance is in a state of disintegration,” he said.

Refuting claims that the central government does not release funds, Murugan said a total of Rs 11 lakh crore has been provided to Tamil Nadu in the last eleven years.

“There are no pending dues as all funds have been given. But the DMK government returned the money without spending on the Scheduled Class people,” he said.

Stating that the DMK government has burdened people with hikes on property tax, electricity bills, and registration fees, Murugan said the law and order situation has deteriorated, and those visiting police stations to lodge complaints are under attack.

“The 24 lock-up deaths in Tamil Nadu indicate that the police department, which is under the control of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has become ineffective. People are desperate to be relieved from the clutches of the present DMK government,” he said.

He added that the SC/ST hotels are in deplorable condition, but the DMK government, instead of rectifying issues, is just renaming them as ‘social justice hostels.’ Such pasting of stickers isn’t going to help improve their condition, he said.