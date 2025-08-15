EPS urges minorities to extend support to defeat anti-people DMK

CHENNAI: Doubling down on his criticism of the DMK government over the midnight arrest of cleanliness workers in Chennai, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said even leaders of DMK alliance parties had begun to speak out against the government's regressive handling of the ongoing protests.

Addressing a gathering in Ambur in Tirupattur district, as part of his ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign, Palaniswami pointed to a strongly worded social media post by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan condemning the arrest of sanitation workers in the state capital and said this expose the grim reality and how the DMk regime is treating the people.

In a bid to counter the DMK-led front’s portrayal of the AIADMK–BJP alliance as anti-minority, Palaniswami accused them of running a premeditated misinformation campaign aimed at creating fear among minority communities about the AIADMK’s return to power.

“The Muslim community must recall how the AIADMK government upheld law and order, maintained peace across the state, and ensured the safety of minorities,” he said.

He added that the current law and order situation had deteriorated, citing the murder of retired policeman Zakhir Hussain in Tirunelveli district as an example. “If the AIADMK were still in power, such incidents would not have taken place,” he said, while addressing a large gathering from the Muslim community.

To counter criticism surrounding the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami also listed various welfare schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK government for the benefit of the Muslim community. He urged the Muslim community to extend their support to dethrone the anti-people DMK regime, which imposed several taxes on the people of the state.